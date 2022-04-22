Four decades after the case, Noel Hamiel remained fascinated by one of South Dakota’s most baffling and gruesome unsolved murder mysteries.
Hamiel, a lifelong journalist, had served as Press & Dakotan publisher during his career. Now retired, he wanted to delve into the Sept. 8, 1981, murders of a mother and two of her three children on a farm near Mount Vernon. The community of about 500 residents is located 10 miles west of Mitchell.
On the night of the murders, Ladonna Mathis was shot twice point-blank in the head while sleeping in a shed serving as a makeshift home. Her sons, 4-year-old Brian and 2-year-old Patrick, were sleeping nearby and were also shot dead.
“One investigator said this contained unusually troubling aspects, and he had worked with many cases,” Hamiel told the Press & Dakotan. “There are a lot of murder trials, but this one was riveting for many reasons. And it remains open 40 years later.”
John Mathis was charged in the triple murder of his wife and sons. A third son, eight-month-old Duane, was staying with his grandparents on the night of the murders.
John Mathis was acquitted by a Yankton jury in April 1982 — exactly 40 years ago.
No other suspects have been arrested, and the murder weapon has never been found. The Mathis family put out a reward for information leading to the killer, but the money remains unclaimed.
Hamiel, now living in Rapid City, has published his findings in the book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror In the Heartland.” The book goes on sale April 25.
“Technically, it’s still an open case and three unsolved murders,” he said. “The more I looked into it, (the more) I realized the victims needed to be remembered. This woman died, and she was a good woman, and her two kids didn’t have a chance to live their lives.”
John continues to maintain his innocence, saying he was returning to the shed that night after checking the farrowing barn. He said a masked man emerged from the shed after committing the murders.
The stranger threatened to kill Mathis and shot him in the arm during an ensuing struggle. Mathis said he passed out from the injury, and the masked man then fled the scene. Mathis said, when he regained consciousness, he found the bodies of his wife and children in the shed.
Mathis contacted the authorities, which set off a search for the masked intruder and an intensive search of the farm and surrounding property. At one point, two men even crawled into a holding pit for hog manure to search for the missing gun.
Mathis himself was eventually arrested and charged with the deaths. He sought a change on the bench, and Judge George Wuest of Mitchell was replaced by Judge Thomas Anderst of Madison.
Mathis also sought a change of venue as he believed he couldn’t receive a fair trial in Davison County (Mitchell). The alternative sites came down to Watertown and Yankton, with the latter finally selected.
Mathis had sought to move the trial from Yankton to Rapid City, but Anderst denied the defense motion.
The month-long trial was filled with twists and turns. The trial featured two pairs of highly skilled lawyers, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Meierhenry and Assistant AG Dennis Holmes for the prosecution and Gregory attorneys Rick Johnson and Wally Eklund for the defense.
FOLLOWING THE STORY
Hamiel, a native South Dakotan, was living in Kansas at the time of the murders, investigation and trial. However, the Mathis case became news in several states, and Hamiel followed the media coverage.
“I don’t know if living in another state made a difference (when it came to writing the book). I suppose it did. I wasn’t as close to it as I would have been,” he said. “But when I became aware of the case and was following it in Kansas, it seemed to me that it was not only gruesome but highly unusual.”
At the time of the Mathis murders, Hamiel worked at a daily newspaper for three years in Pittsburg, Kansas, and then was assigned to the company’s publisher training program in Ardmore, Oklahoma. From there, he was sent to Yankton in 1983 and served as editor and publisher until 1989.
He would later serve as publisher of the Mitchell Daily Republic, which brought him closer to the story. He became particularly aware of more details when the Daily Republic revisited the case for anniversary stories.
After he retired in 2007, Hamiel remained intrigued by the Mathis case. In 2020, he decided the story deserved revisiting. As it turned out, so did many of the principal players in the case.
“You have to remember, this was nearly 40 later. Two people with the trial had died, so I had a couple of people I lost (as sources),” Hamiel said. “But most of the people who were involved with the case were still living and willing to speak with me. They agreed it was a story that needed to be told.”
However, one important party refused to participate in the two-year project.
“I called John (Mathis) and said I was working on a book about the murders,” Hamiel said. “I told him I wanted to make sure his side was included and asked if he would consent to an interview. He said, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ He believed, if law enforcement had done its job, there wouldn’t even have been a trial.”
Mathis, who now lives in Mitchell, continues to maintain his innocence, the author said.
CONDUCTING THE RESEARCH
In conducting his research for the book, Hamiel ran into an immediate obstacle.
“There is no trial transcript. The accused was acquitted and no appeal was possible by the state because of the prohibition against double jeopardy. Had there been an appeal, then a transcript would have been ordered by the court,” he said.
“My research was focused on media coverage, interviews with those connected with the case, and an examination of the Davison County Sheriff’s Department files and the files of the Division of Criminal Investigation.”
However, rather than run into a lack of material, Hamiel found himself with a mountain of information.
“I had more than I could ever use. I did spend two years, not eight-hour days, but quite a bit of travel to experience the sites and visit with people,” he said. “The other challenge was that Arcadia Publishing had set a guideline of 35,000 or 36,000 words, so I had to carefully use information and much was left out of the book.”
Hamiel had spent his career always digging for the facts, but his work on the book ran into a number of other challenges.
“The two years I spent researching and writing the book were both motivating and challenging because many questions related to the case continually eluded answers,” he said. “For example, there was conflicting information regarding evidence in the case, from shell casings to blood samples to psychological profiles of the accused.”
And that raised questions about the real facts, Hamiel said.
“When criminal cases go to trial, expert witnesses from both sides provide differing opinions,” he said. “This prevented a black-and-white outcome but served as an example of how the justice system works in our country. If jurors have ‘reasonable doubt’ about the charges against an accused person, they must acquit.”
Gary Honomichl, a juror in the Mathis trial, said afterwards he remained convinced the jury made the right decision by acquitting Mathis.
The feeling wasn’t shared by a number of people, including prosecutors and law enforcement officials working on the case. The public was also divided in its feelings about the verdict, based on Hamiel’s interviews.
MAKING THE CASE
The prosecution often raised the question of why a masked man would kill three people and leave a fourth person alive as a witness.
As for motive, the prosecution brought to the stand a teenage neighbor who served as the Mathis babysitter. Prosecutors raised questions about the “quasi-sexual” relationship between Mathis and the girl, Hamiel wrote.
The defense pushed back, noting law enforcement never found the murder weapon. All three victims had been shot with a .22-caliber rifle. In addition, the words “MATHUS SUCKS” were sprayed on the side of the shed with gold paint.
Investigators found an unfired bullet in the pants Mathis was wearing the night of the murders. The defense countered that such bullets were common and could be found many places.
The proceedings took an unusual turn when jurors found two spent .22 caliber casings, one on each side of the sidewalk, during a supper break on the first night of deliberations in Yankton. While some believe the shells were planted, the defense attorneys denied they had anything to do with their appearance.
In writing the book, Hamiel said he relied quite a bit on media accounts at the time.
“It was very interesting to compare the media coverage. It was important to this book,” he said. “The (Sioux Falls) Argus Leader did more sidebar coverage because it had more staff, but they were all professional.”
For the book, Hamiel spoke with media covering the trial where possible. He interviewed Jim Van Osdel, with the Press & Dakotan at the time, and Jerry Oster of Yankton radio station WNAX. Oster has remained at WNAX and now serves as the station’s news director.
While the Yankton jury acquitted Mathis, he found many people not accepting of the verdict and him, according to the book. He lived a quiet life on the farm, working and also raising Duane, his surviving son.
One chapter, entitled “Not Guilty, But Not Free,” reflects Mathis’ belief he had been found not guilty in court of law but that he had been convicted by many in the court of public opinion.
Duane Mathis has maintained his father’s innocence, criticizing what he saw as biased media coverage against John at the time and in stories since then. The younger Mathis said the fact he was alive provided powerful testimony to his father’s innocence.
LEARNING LESSONS
As his book goes on sale, Hamiel said he picked up some valuable lessons during the process.
“One thing I learned with this research is something about the human side of the people involved,” he said. “Some of this occurred during interviews, which allowed me to get to know them or at least understand them in a way not possible by simply reading media coverage from 40 years ago.”
By reconnecting with people involved in the case, it brought more depth and understanding, Hamiel said.
“This allowed me to write more accurately about the case, I believe, than if I was limited to their public statements, recorded actions or their correspondence with others, as sometimes is the case for historical non-fiction,” he said.
“I also think the research validated, for me, that the topic was worthy of a book. It was a dark chapter in our state’s history, it was a particularly gruesome, perhaps diabolical crime, inasmuch as the lives of two young children and a mother were snuffed out while they were sleeping. (It’s) really unimaginable to most of us.”
Hamiel hopes his work also honors those victims.
“It is my hope that the book provides a more permanent memory of the victims and their lives, which is particularly important since no one was ever held accountable for their deaths,” he said.
The book is available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major outlets. It will also be available in local bookstores.
Hamiel is scheduled to appear at the South Dakota Festival of Books Sept. 23-25 at Brookings.
