The Blood Center will have a mobile unit at the following dates, locations and times:
• Saturday, Aug. 1 — Gayville Community Center, 404 Washington, 8-11:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Yankton, Avera Sacred Heart/Benedictine Center, 501 Summit, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at www.siouxlandbloodbank.org or call 800-798-4208.
Eligible blood donors must be at least 16 years old, should weigh at least 120 pounds and should be in general good health and have not donated whole blood in the past 56 days. A photo I.D. is required to register.
