Passing The Duty On

Yankton’s “Bike Guy” Fran Johnson has passed the baton to one of Yankton’s newer organizations that, until now, has been searching for a defining community service project.
Citing health concerns, Johnson announced he was stepping away this fall from a hobby that for the last 15 years has been a calling: collecting unwanted bicycles and distributing them to reservations for the children. He also collected used bats, balls and other unwanted outdoor toys to encourage children to play outside.
With the larger deliveries, Johnson’s American Legion friends were often at the ready with trailers and manpower.
In a previous interview with the Press & Dakotan, Johnson offered to assist any group or individual that might want to take over the project to get started.
— And that got someone’s attention.
“I saw that in the paper, and I always thought that was a great project,” Dan Hunhoff, secretary of the Lewis & Clark Leathernecks Detachment, told the Press & Dakotan. “I thought, ‘We started the Marine Corps League here in 2019, and we do a lot of little things, but we’ve been looking for a meaningful project.”
The Lewis & Clark Leathernecks has volunteered with Yankton’s Toys for Kids Christmas project and some local events, including The Banquet, he said.
“This is a nice big annual project that we can think about year-round,” Hunhoff said. “We are helping kids. We are helping kids that really need something. I mean, I remember when I got my first bike, and some of those kids probably don’t have much chance to get one.”
He recalled how, as children, he and his brother were given two piglets by a neighbor, which they raised and sold to buy their first bikes.
Johnson, who also grew up on a farm, recalled having to share his first bike with his sister.
“My sister and I, well, I wanted a bike and she wanted a bike,” he said. “Guess who won. Dad bought one, a girl’s bike. I was so mad, I could’ve bit nails in two, but I had a bike.”
At a recent American Legion meeting in Wakonda, the two veterans began discussing how Hunhoff’s group could pick up the project.
“That’s just a fantastic project for any organization,” Hunhoff said. “I was surprised somebody else didn’t just grab it up.”
Once presented to the league, the idea met with approval and excitement, with some members even wanting to expand the project to include fixing up bikes, he said.
Johnson passed on the list of contacts he used to give and receive bicycles and arranged for a storage space, which was donated by Doug Marquardt, Hunhoff said.
“He’s really got it all set up,” Hunhoff said. “It’s going to be really easy, as long as we keep on the ball. I think a real sign of success is, if you start something like that and it can keep going after you’re done with it.”
Johnson expressed gratitude to all those who helped him with the bike project over the years.
“You meet so many nice people, and you help so many kids and people. That’s what makes it all worthwhile,” Johnson said. “I’m just tickled that someone is going to take this and run with it.”
Hunhoff added, “It’s something that we are going to feel good about doing and make a really good difference in the communities we serve.”
