Passing The Duty On
Dan Hunhoff (left) of Yankton’s Lewis and Clark Leathernecks Detachment and “Bike Guy” Fran Johnson have agreed that the Leathernecks group will take over Johnson’s bike project.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton’s “Bike Guy” Fran Johnson has passed the baton to one of Yankton’s newer organizations that, until now, has been searching for a defining community service project.

Citing health concerns, Johnson announced he was stepping away this fall from a hobby that for the last 15 years has been a calling: collecting unwanted bicycles and distributing them to reservations for the children. He also collected used bats, balls and other unwanted outdoor toys to encourage children to play outside.

