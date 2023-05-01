BROOKINGS — The hour plant lovers have been waiting for is nearly at hand. South Dakota State University Extension’s 2023 Garden Hour series will debut May 2.
The weekly webinar series is from 7-8 p.m. CST every Tuesday through the end of August. During the webinars, an SDSU Extension horticulture team member hosts a featured speaker and panel of experts who give short, topical presentations and answer audience questions.
This is the third year of Garden Hour, an heir to the Garden Line TV show that ended in 2011. The regular season typically runs from May through August, with bonus episodes every other month during the off-season.
Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist, will host the first regular season episode and said it will be a chance to introduce the horticulture team and provide some early season gardening tips as South Dakotans come off a harsh winter. Bachmann said they like to keep Garden Hour’s topics timely and relevant. During a drought, they may discuss rain gardens, while in late summer hosts often interview food preservation specialists.
Registration for Garden Hour is free and available on the SDSU Extension events page by searching “Garden Hour.” One signup will register participants for the entire series. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed. Master Gardeners can also receive continuing education credit for attending the live sessions.
To receive updates and the latest resources on gardening and landscaping, South Dakotans can subscribe to SDSU Extension’s bi-weekly Garden and Yard newsletter at https://extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters. You can also visit the SDSU Extension Garden and Yard Problems and Solutions page for additional resources.
