BROOKINGS — The hour plant lovers have been waiting for is nearly at hand. South Dakota State University Extension’s 2023 Garden Hour series will debut May 2.

The weekly webinar series is from 7-8 p.m. CST every Tuesday through the end of August. During the webinars, an SDSU Extension horticulture team member hosts a featured speaker and panel of experts who give short, topical presentations and answer audience questions.

