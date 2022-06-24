Incidents
• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a vehicle in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Pearl St.
• A report was received at 10:03 p.m. Thursday of the theft of an Apple Watch on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 7:21 a.m. Friday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:52 p.m. Thursday of a non-injury car-versus-deer accident on 451st Ave. near Gayville.
