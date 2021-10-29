• Cody Dossett, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Ryan Brown, 27, Beresford, was arrested Thursday on a court hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Calissa Steinberg, 20, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Gary Cournoyer, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Matthew Lane, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• April Hanson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Seth Cressy, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
