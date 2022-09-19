The Yankton High School Class of 1957 is celebrating their 65th graduation year. Classmates are invited to gather at Ben’s Brew Station, 7th & Walnut Streets, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.
Friends and relatives of the class will be able to visit with class president Lynn Shoemaker, have a drink, look at pictures and remember 1957 classmates.
