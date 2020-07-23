SIOUX FALLS — A Hurley man has been identified as the person who died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Falls.
A 2020 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on 85th Street and collided in the uncontrolled intersection with a 2007 Sterling LT9000 truck that was northbound on Sycamore Avenue at 1:38 p.m. The pickup remained on its wheels while the truck came to rest on its driver’s side.
Robert Thompson, 85, was the pickup driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old male driver of the truck sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. His name is not being released because his family invoked Marsy’s Law.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
