The light rain received in the Yankton area Friday morning has prompted county officials to delay the burn ban temporarily.
“With the recent rain today, the burn ban (for Yankton County) will be lifted for a few days,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said in an email. “We will advise if conditions change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.