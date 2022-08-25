PIERRE — In support of our veterans, military personnel, and their families, the South Dakota State Fair offers numerous events throughout the week honoring our heroes.
The Fair will host a “Salute to Veterans” program on the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Gov. Kristi Noem and Midwest Honor Flight President and CEO Aaron Van Beek will be the keynote speakers. All veterans and military personnel will receive free gate admission.
On Friday, Sept. 2, fairgoers are encouraged to wear red in support of our deployed troops. Everyone in red is encouraged to meet at the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 1:45 p.m. to take a group photo that will be sent to the troops.
Throughout the week, fairgoers are encouraged to stop in at the Prostrollo Motors Building (just west of Flag Avenue and 2nd Street) and sign “thank you” signs for the troops. After the Fair, the signs will be sent to the1742nd Transportation Company and the 235th Military Police Company, along with the photos.
Staff from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the fair all week. Look for them in the Expo Building (Booth #5A). The SDDVA team will be manning the booth from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday through Sunday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. The staff will be able to update veterans on state and federal benefits, programs and services.
