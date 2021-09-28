Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Daniel Bahr, 38, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Margaret Wingert, 26, Aberdeen, was booked Monday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
• Joseph Huber, 21, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and committing child abuse intentionally (two counts).
• Rufus Rainbow II, 32, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday for open container in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence.
• Ana Ruiz Hernandez, 24, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday for contempt and driving under the influence.
