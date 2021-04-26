Man Seeks Dismissal From Lawsuit In Woman’s Death

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Yankton man is arguing he should be dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit because he had no role in the fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that killed a Yankton woman, for which his son served jail time.
Doug Nelson sought his dismissal from the suit during Monday’s court proceedings in Cedar County District Court. Nelson asked for a summary judgement, which means moving for a court decision without a trial.
Jessi Anderson, 21, was killed in the one-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of June 29, 2017, in Cedar County, Nebraska. Derrik Nelson, her boyfriend, was driving the ATV with Anderson as his passenger when he crashed into a ditch and hit a road sign.
Derrik Nelson had been drinking for several hours before driving the ATV, which belonged to his father, Doug Nelson. The elder Nelson kept the vehicle in his shed, accessible to others with the key in the ignition.
Lisa Anderson, as representative for her late daughter’s estate, has filed suit against the Nelsons individually as well as the family’s farm. In the lawsuit, Anderson said the Nelsons’ negligence caused her daughter’s death, and she lists both economic and non-economic losses.
Jessi Anderson was attending South Dakota State University at the time of her death. She was majoring in sociology, specializing in human services, and planned to get her master’s degree to become a counselor, according to court records.
In the lawsuit, Lisa Anderson is seeking $10,371.67 reimbursement for funeral expenses and post-mortem care. In addition, she is seeking survival personal injury damages; wrongful death damages; all pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, fees, expenses and costs of the legal proceeding; and “all other relief deemed, just, equitable and proper.”
At Monday’s court proceedings, Cedar County District Judge Bryan Meismer received evidence and heard from attorneys representing all parties. He has also received undisputed facts in the case.
Meismer decided to act first on whether to dismiss Doug Nelson from the lawsuit. Once that issue has been decided, the proceedings will move on to a pre-trial conference.
The Nelsons have already gone through the court system.
Authorities said Derrik Nelson didn’t assist Anderson or seek aid for her following the fatal crash, instead leaving her behind at the scene. In his defense, Nelson said Anderson had left with three other men, which was the last time he saw his girlfriend.
Authorities have never found evidence to support the version involving three other men.
The case went to Cedar County District Court, where Derrik Nelson pleaded no contest in September 2018 to vehicular homicide and false reporting. His “no contest” pleas on the two charges were part of a plea deal in which manslaughter and other charges were dropped.
He was sentenced to serve 180 days, with 155 days immediately after his sentencing and the remaining 25 days on specific days during his five years’ probation. He was also required to pay a $2,500 fine and write a letter of apology to Jessi Anderson’s family.
He was released after three months in the Cedar County Jail because he served the mandatory jail time under Nebraska law, according to Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda.
Doug Nelson faced an accessory charge, which was dropped. Authorities alleged Doug was trying to dismantle the ATV and hide any evidence of the crash. Doug said he found the damaged vehicle and was repairing it.
The Nelsons reside separately in Yankton, with the Nelson family operating a farm in Cedar County.
During Monday’s court hearing, Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Todd Vetter, representing Doug Nelson, presented seven exhibits to the court for consideration. Yankton attorney Wanda Howey-Fox, representing Lisa Anderson, presented two items to the court.
Howey-Fox objected to Doug Nelson’s summary judgment request, saying he played a role in Jessi Anderson death and shouldn’t be dismissed from the lawsuit. Howey-Fox contended Doug Nelson made the ATV very accessible to anyone by keeping it at his shed with the key in the ignition.
In Monday’s presentation, Vetter argued Doug Nelson should be dropped from the suit because he was not responsible for any actions leading to Jessi Anderson’s death.
During the criminal trial proceedings, the prosecution alleged Derrik Nelson had operated the ATV and caused Jessi Anderson’s death, Vetter said. However, the facts don’t create a link making Doug responsible for the fatal crash, the attorney argued.
Doug Nelson would not be responsible under the family purpose doctrine because Derrik Nelson was living on his own and not part of his father’s household, Vetter said.
Additionally, Derrik Nelson worked as a full-time school teacher for nine months of the year and did some work in the family farm when he wasn’t coaching during the summer, the attorney said.
Vetter turned to June 28, 2017, the day leading to the fatal crash. The attorney said Derrik Nelson had awakened at 5 a.m. in Yankton and went out of town all day for a sports camp.
Derrik didn’t work on the farm during the day of the accident, Vetter said. The fatal crash that caused Jessi Anderson’s death allegedly occurred between 3-5 a.m. the next morning, and Derrik wasn’t acting within the scope of his father’s employment at that time, the attorney added.
The fatal collision occurred as the result of joy riding, Vetter said.
Derrik Nelson had not communicated with his father in the day preceding Jessi Anderson’s death, Vetter said. The elder Nelson didn’t know what his son was doing, including drinking at a bar in the hours ahead of the ATV crash, the attorney added.
Doug Nelson went to bed around 11 p.m. that night, and the crash occurred between 3-5 a.m. the next morning, Vetter said. No facts supported that Doug knew what was happening or knew Derrik had taken the ATV.
While the ATV was parked in the garage with the key in the ignition, it doesn’t constitute negligence on Doug Nelson’s part, Vetter said.
Howey-Fox disputed the contention that Doug Nelson wasn’t responsible. She argued that the ATV represented one of the elder Nelson’s farm assets. Doug didn’t lock the shed or take the key out of the ATV, she said.
As a result, Doug Nelson’s actions, or lack of them, allowed another person — in this case, his son — to take the ATV out of the shed for use, Howey-Fox said.
Derrik Nelson’s attorney didn’t voice any objections during Monday’s proceedings.
At the conclusion of Monday’s proceedings, Meismer gave Howey-Fox 10 days to submit a brief.
The judge set June 14 as the date for the next status hearing on the lawsuit. The hearing is scheduled for district court at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
