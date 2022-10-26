PIERRE — The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans will hold its fifth meeting of the 2022 Interim on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be held via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans is chaired by Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls) with vice chair Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown). The committee will review draft legislation and take public testimony.
