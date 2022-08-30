CUP Will Allow Missouri River Housing Development In Clay County To Proceed

By David Lias
VERMILLION — The Clay County Commission, acting as a Board of Adjustment Tuesday, upheld a recent decision by the Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission to grant a Conditional-Use Permit (CUP) to owners of approximately 56 acres of land located at the south end of 460 Avenue along the Missouri River. The land is currently zoned NRC Natural Resource.
Commissioners Phyllis Packard, Richard Hammond and Betty Smith voted in favor of a motion that would overturn the planning and zoning commission’s decision. Commission Chairman Travis Mockler and Commissioner Mike Manning voted against the motion and those two votes were enough to kill it.
County Auditor Carri Crum told the Vermillion Plain Talk Tuesday afternoon that decisions made by a board of adjustment require a supermajority of votes. In this case, for the motion to overturn the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to be successful, four of the five commissioners were needed to vote in favor of it.
The CUP will allow the property, owned by the Daniel Heine Living Trust, 3213 6 Zenker Valley Road SW, Centralia, Washington, and Russell and Darcy Olson, 302 Walnut Street, Maskell, Nebraska, to be developed into a housing subdivision made up of 18 lots that would be located east of the boat landing at Clay County Park.
Sarah Taggart, an agent for the owners of the river property, submitted the rezoning petition in late September 2021 to Drew Gunderson, the county’s zoning officer, requesting that the property’s zoning be changed to RR Rural Residential. In early January, the Clay County Commission decided not to rezone the property.
The Clay County Commission held its meeting in the larger room in the basement of the Clay County Courthouse. It usually holds its regular meetings in a smaller room, but moved to the larger room to accommodate a large number of opponents and proponents of the planning and zoning commission’s decision earlier this month.
The proposed housing development has sparked controversy since the first county hearing about it was held last December.
The project has been lauded by those who want to see more houses along the river and condemned by many county citizens who say it will forever change one of the few remaining stretches of the Missouri River that has remained in its natural state.
The Missouri National Recreational River Water Trail extends from Ft. Randall Dam near Pickstown to Sioux City, Iowa. Most of the Water Trail lies within the boundaries of the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR), a National Park unit consisting of relatively free-flowing segments of the Missouri River.
The proposed housing subdivision would develop 18 houses on lots that border a stretch of the MNRR.
Mitch Peterson, a Sioux Falls attorney representing those appealing the planning and zoning commission’s decision to grant the CUP, told the Board of Adjustment Tuesday that such a permit is not something one is entitled to.
“So, if someone doesn’t meet the particular requirements … you can’t give the person a conditional use permit,” he said. “Only if they satisfy all of the minimum requirements are they then eligible for a permit. They aren’t entitled to one and our courts have been very clear about that.”
He cited a recent court case that decided that even though particular minimum requirements were met, the board still has to weigh whether it is a good idea considering aesthetics, economics and nearby property.
“It’s only if all of the minimums are met you then get to the point where you have the power to say this is either good for our county or not,” Peterson said. “When you wrestle with those factors and you weigh them and make a decision to say, ‘this isn’t right; it’s not consistent with the purpose; it’s not the way we want to develop this county,’ you cannot be reversed in court.
“When you exercise your judgment and say ‘no,’ you’ve got cover in court; you can’t be reversed on that,” he said.
Peterson noted that Brian J. Donahoe, an attorney from Minneapolis who is representing the individuals who want to develop the property, has indicated that the county commission can be sued “for unconstitutionally taking their property rights” if they don’t grant a permit to allow the land to be developed.
“That’s legally incorrect because there is no entitlement to it and there’s case law going back a century on that and it’s moot,” Peterson said.
He noted that the purposes of a county’s comprehensive plan is to have orderly growth, to promote the public health and general welfare, to provide adequate light and air, to prevent overcrowding of land, to encourage the most appropriate uses of land, to facilitate the adequate provision for parks and other public facilities, to protect the land, water and natural resources.
“That’s the overall purpose of your ordinances, so keep that in mind today as you’re deciding what you want to do,” Peterson said. “Additionally, when you look at both the definition of a conditional use permit … it always uses the word ‘may.’ … That means you have discretion, which our Supreme Court recently affirmed. You get to make a judgment call. Don’t let anybody tell you what you have to do today. It’s your decision; you have the power.”
Regulations surrounding conditional use permits state that boards of adjustment can deny them when they are not in harmony with the purpose and intent of the regulations.
“Your very ordinances say, ‘if this is not consistent with the harmony of this county, the surrounding land versus the way we want NRC property to be used, they way we want people to enjoy that river and that park — if it’s not in harmony with that, you can deny it,” he said. “You’re specifically authorized to do that, so please keep that in mind.”
Peterson reminded the board of adjustment that the land is zoned NRC Natural Resource and read some of the purposes that are defined in NRC zoning. They include preserving lands in public open spaces, to protect natural drainage, to limit permanent structures, to protect views, to preserve natural settings for wildlife habitats, to add to the aesthetic quality of the community, to prevent the destruction or pollution of valuable or irreplaceable natural resources and to lessen urban density.
“I would suggest to you that all of those things are absolutely in disharmony with what Ms. Taggart wants you to do,” Peterson said. “She wants to essentially engage in serial successive eligibilities to consolidate 400 acres of building eligibilities which were intended for family farmers not to make their kids build a house out there … the fact that she had asked for a rezoning request is an admission that she needs one.
“This county already said no to that idea,” he said. “You ought to say no to it again, just because it’s repackaged in a new, creative way. You’ve got the ability to say … it’s not in harmony with what we want to do with an NRC property.”
DONAHOE: DEVELOPMENT WILL ENHANCE PROTECTIONS
Donahoe, the attorney representing the individuals who want to develop their river property, said the late Daniel Heine, who formerly owned the land and passed it down to family members, had planned to have houses built on an area of his property and nurtured trees in that area to make it suitable for such a development.
“His living trust carries that on. We’ve been told that the approach here has been some kind of loophole or is something that someone claims is an admission because there was a rezoning application made that was denied and we came back with a different plan,” he said. “There’s a claim that the rezoning application basically marries us or the applicant to the position that this isn’t appropriate unless it’s rezoned. Well, that’s not the truth.”
Donahoe said that at one of the earlier rezoning hearings, it was suggested that conditional use of building transfers might be the way to do the same thing.
“This particular trust went forward with that plan and later hired me to assist them in insuring that they did it right,” he said. “A lot of people are opposed to this, but it does work very well and in fact it does enhance the protections of this land that are intended by the zoning designation.”
Donohoe told the board of adjustment that when they acted as commissioners and didn’t change the zoning but rather left it as NRC property, “you kept this private land with protections that require it to have larger lot sizes and other things that do, in fact, allow for this to go forward.”
He said that the CUP was approved earlier this month with the idea that trees would still remain on the land along with the houses.
“Housing will be on larger lots, deeper lots back from the FEMA flood zone, with soils that will have to be tested — all of the other requirements that go along with protections that are already in place. Those are the environmental laws,” Donahoe said. “We’re here to talk about zoning, and under the zoning, you’ve got permitted uses, single family dwellings if the following provisions are met. We went through that with the zoning commission.”
He said that the county zoning officer inspected all of the plans and found that all zoning requirements are met with the proposed development.
Donahoe disagreed with the claim that Ms. Taggart was using a system involving serial successive eligibilities to consolidate 400 acres of building eligibilities in the development of the housing subdivision plans.
“We have the lots. It talks about the transfer of building eligibilities between contiguous parcels under the same ownership. We’ve got that,” he said, referring to regulations. “There’s been a lot of talk about the intent. You don’t talk about intent when you’re acting as a quasi-judicial body. You talk about meaning. You talk about what the ordinance says.”
The law that the developers are following, Donahoe said, “is something that allows a farmer, in this case, instead of consolidating these building eligibilities for a family member just to continue the farming operation, it’s for a family member and others to enjoy the river.”
If the housing development isn’t built, the appropriate thing for a steward for a trust to do to maximize the value of the land may include taking out the trees that border the river, he said.
“I can’t say whether they’ll do that or not, but that’s wholly within their power,” Donahoe said. “If they do, they can turn it into an agricultural use or other things that will change this much more dramatically than if the housing eligibilities are actually transferred and this is built.”
One would expect someone who buys a lot and builds a house on in the development, he said, would have respect for the property around them and would continue to want the river to be great.
“Who better than an abutting landowner to take care of the river?” Donahoe asked. He also told the board of adjustment members that “there has to be something here that is redressable, meaning that if your decision to deny this housing eligibility transfer is in fact something they (the opponents to the housing project) want, it has to give them what they’re looking for.
“They’re looking for protection. They won’t get it if this is denied and it’s gone into agricultural production and all of the trees are gone or a big shed is put up or cattle are run on that land,” he said. “All of that is another problem that they need to address and they haven’t addressed it. They haven’t touched on it at all.”
Donahoe added that opponents must be aggrieved, if the housing project is developed, in ways that are different or unique than what the public in general would experience.
“Nobody’s proved that,” he said. “Nobody has shown that.”
Members of the public in opposition to the project had earlier, among other things, expressed fears that the new housing would forever change that portion of the river.
“They’ve talked about how they use the river. They’ve talked about how they use the county park,” Donahoe said. “All of those are public uses. They have nothing to do with property that they own or some other economic use.”
He told the board of adjustment that their authority is to act on what’s decided.
“What’s decided is the ordinance,” Donahoe said. “The ordinance has given you what you need to determine this issue and based on that we would ask that you deny the appeal which means that you would allow the conditional use permit that has been approved lawfully to continue.”
