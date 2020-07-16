Yankton Elks Lodge recently awarded the Yankton Contact Center $4,000 so that the Center will be able to continue providing food and other grocery and household items to families in need. The Center officials say they see about 165 families come through their doors seeking aid any given month.
Because of the $4,000 Elks grant, Yankton area families will continue to be provided paper products, canned goods, meat, milk and laundry detergent by the Contact Center. As many as 465 family members visit the Center for assistance throughout any given month.
Funds donated by Yankton Elks Lodge to the Contact Center were obtained by applying for an Elks National Foundation Spotlight grant and a gratitude grant. These funds were only made available to the lodge because a sufficient number of members donated enough money to the Elks National Foundation last year which allowed the lodge to meet the national per capita goal.
Donations to the Elks National Foundation are never spent. The money is invested into the principle endowment and only the interest earned on the investment is spent on college and vocational education grants, for veterans service programs and the Elks Hoop Shoot, to name only a few.
Because of the Elks National Foundation, the Elks provide more college and vocational education scholarships than anyone else in the United States, exceeded only by the federal government.
