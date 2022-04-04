Workshop Promotes Team Effort Against Child Abuse

VERMILLION — Years later, Steven Jensen still vividly recalls one of the worst child abuse and neglect cases he faced as a circuit court judge.
“I remember two kids, 5 and 8 years old, who could barely speak. They grunted, and they weren’t even potty trained. It was terribly sad. But those two kids were placed in foster care, with good foster parents who really helped those kids,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“Within a few months, those two kids were in school. They were thriving, they were speaking and they were potty trained. There was a lot of good development in just a few months, and there was such an improvement. For those reasons, foster parenting is extremely important. There are some really great foster parents out there who are truly dedicated.”
Now the South Dakota Supreme Court’s chief justice, Jensen provided opening remarks Monday at the inaugural Child Welfare Legal Workshop in Vermillion. The event was sponsored by the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM), the South Dakota Unified Judicial System and the University of South Dakota (USD) Knudson School of Law.
Jensen, a Wakonda native and USD Law School graduate, said he didn’t have any real background in child welfare cases when he started his law career.
“The first time I walked into an abuse and neglect case, I didn’t really know much about the system. I learned a lot by myself. This is a very specialized arm of the courts, with a lot of terminology and processes,” he said.
“You need to have a little bit of background. I would have benefited learning from judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers and some DSS (Department of Social Services) people about the whole system from start to finish.”
Monday’s workshop brought together professionals from a variety of fields. Such a team approach has become more common in handling cases, Jensen said.
“A lot of times, the school sees something, law enforcement sees something, the courts see something and counselors see something,” he said. “If we get them all together, it gives us a little better picture of what’s going on, and there’s more communication and working together. There’s a real benefit to it.”
However, dealing with such cases requires a careful balancing of parents’ rights and the child’s best interests, Jensen said. The courts and other professionals can assist parents, particularly when dealing with alcohol and drugs or with mental health issues.
“We can get them the help they need and get them to a place where they can become effective parents,” the chief justice said. “The bond is often there with the parent and child, and there is a real benefit with getting the child back home.”
Younger children are easier to place in foster care, whereas older children are more difficult and may have long-term problems, Jensen said.
“When the kids are 15, 13 or 12 years old and have grown up in a dysfunctional home, some of those habits and other things are pretty well developed in kids’ lives,” he said.
The South Dakota Supreme Court hears appeals for child abuse and neglect cases, which almost always come from parents and usually involve termination of parental rights, Jensen said. The high court typically receives at least 100 such cases a year, resolving 30-40 with the rest not taken to completion, he said.
In a number of cases, the court may appoint another family member as a guardian or that person may adopt the child. Sometimes, foster care provides an opportunity for families to resolve issues.
The situation becomes more complicated when children want to return to a bad home situation, Jensen said. “The children love their mom and dad, and it’s all they know. But you’re thinking (as a professional), ‘No you don’t want to return there,’” he said.
Children are entitled to be represented in a court case, with the attorney filling a role similar to a guardian to ensure the child’s best interests, Jensen said. However, the role requires a special background, he added.
“It’s a special responsibility as you go into court,” he said. “It’s one of the areas where we mandate specific training before an attorney works with child abuse and neglect cases.”
ENCOURAGING OTHERS
During Monday’s program, USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton encouraged the law students in attendance to consider entering work in family services and child protection. He used the analogy of planting trees rather than flowers, as today’s actions lay the groundworks for generations to come.
“If we’re talking about the welfare of South Dakota’s children, there can’t be a greater investment in our futures and our communities than investing in our children,” the dean said.
“I had to have kids myself to realize the time and energy put into children manifests itself tenfold, a hundredfold the investment we make in our children. We want to create a community where our children are safe, loved, developed and are the next generation.”
Monday’s program brought together a wide range of professionals and law students, but the public can also play a crucial role, according to CPCM Director Carrie Sanderson.
“We can provide a caring, stable and safe living environment, which will be essential to a child living a healthy life,” she said. “We may not be able to prevent all adversity, but we as a community can wrap ourselves around a family and give them support. Together, we can make a difference in that child’s life. And we need to let them know it’s OK to ask for help, and there are people there to provide those services.”
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
In that respect, the First Circuit — which consists of southeast South Dakota, including Yankton — has taken tremendous strides with a strong Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, Jensen said.
“It’s a great program that allows community volunteers to come in and really help both the parent and child as they work through these cases,” he said. “It’s another set of eyes and another source of communication. The CASA volunteers see and hear things that are really helpful to the courts and the families.”
The South Dakota Legislature provided additional CASA funding, Jensen said. In comparison, the First Circuit is ahead of the rest of the state, he said.
“We have very limited numbers of CASA volunteers. In the Second Circuit, which is Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, 15% of the cases may have CASA involved with them,” the chief justice said. “In Yankton, nearly 100% of the cases have a CASA volunteer involved with the courts. I think it gets the community involved with cases and makes the system better, and that’s a good thing.”
When it comes to child abuse and neglect, Jensen agreed with the adage, “If you see something, say something.” The DSS keeps such reports confidential, he noted.
Taking that action may prove extremely difficult if family members are involved and may require tough conversations, he said. However, it can also benefit the child and get the family needed resources, he added.
Jensen said he hoped the workshop brought together various professionals and laid the foundation encouraging law students to enter the field of helping families.
“The work can be hard, and it can be discouraging,” he said. “But there are also great rewards in helping a struggling family overcome issues.”
Despite seeing more child abuse and neglect cases, South Dakota also has developed the tools to meet those challenges, Jensen said.
“I am, by nature, an optimistic person, and I think we have a lot of positive things happening. I think there are tremendous opportunities to continue to strengthen our families and communities,” he said.
“To me, the family is the backbone of our communities. If we have strong families, that’s a real change agent.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.