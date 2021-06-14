VERMILLION — The National Music Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time in over two years to host a noon concert as part of the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival on June 18. Held in the Janet Wanzek Performance Hall in the NMM’s new Lillibridge expansion on the campus of the University of South Dakota, the concert is free and open to the public.
Folk music performer Paul Imholt will entertain guests with a music program that begins in the Renaissance era and moves up through history. Imholt, from Minnesota, sings and performs on nearly a dozen folk instruments including his featured instrument, the hammered dulcimer.
The hammered dulcimer originated in Persia and was brought to Europe around 1000 AD, and by 1600 was firmly established in the court of King James of England. It is a trapezoid-shaped instrument played by striking light hammers on strings. Other instruments found in his one-man show are the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, autoharp, mountain dulcimer, viola, and cello.
Imholt will also play beginning at approximately 6 p.m. before the Friday, June 18, evening performance of the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival’s presentation of Twelfth Night or What you Will in Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
With the exception of special programming, the National Music Museum remains closed to the public with plans to open for future programming and limited hours in fall, 2021. More information can be found on our Facebook page, or online at nmmusd.org.
