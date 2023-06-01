The Newest Threat

A new drug creating a ripple in South Dakota now could soon produce a torrent of unwanted crime, as well as behavioral and medical issues, if officials don’t act soon, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
Jackley made a stop in Yankton Wednesday on his way to speak at Girls State in Vermillion, and he took a few moments to talk to the Press & Dakotan.
When asked what recent issue was of particular concern to him, surprisingly, he did not say fentanyl.
Instead, he mentioned xylazine, a drug creating a problem that is so new, most people haven’t even heard of it and legislators haven’t gotten around to doing anything about it.
“Xylazine is a grave concern that I have, if you look at what it has done, and I urge you to Google it,” said Jackley, noting that in Philadelphia, where abuse of the drug is surging, it is responsible for 30% of overdose deaths. “Xylazine is a public-health and safety issue because it’s not an opioid, so our health care givers, the hospitals, our law enforcement officers with Narcan (naloxone) don’t have a reversal agent. If we come across an opioid overdose, we might be able to reverse that because we have the tools. It doesn’t work with xylazine.”
Xylazine is an approved veterinary medication used to sedate and relieve pain in animals. It is a central nervous system depressant that drug dealers are using to cut fentanyl. The drug is frequently called “tranq” or “zombie drug.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the effects of xylazine include drowsiness and high blood pressure and heart rate, followed by low blood pressure and heart rate, hyperglycemia, hypothermia, coma, respiratory depression and abnormal heart rhythm.
Also, users who inject xylazine or drugs mixed with it often develop soft-tissue injuries that can lead to necrosis or death of that tissue, and amputations. According to the report, xylazine itself is addictive to humans and reportedly causes more severe withdrawal symptoms than heroin, including sharp chest pains and seizures.
“It is a drug that causes flesh eating, it causes amputations and it causes death,” Jackley said. “Anything that we can do to spread the awareness (of this), I think could help save a life.”
The first step is to arm those who will be on the front lines of this battle with tools that work, he said.
“Even though we don’t have a reversal agent yet, hopefully with medicine and technology, we can help their awareness,” Jackley said. “So, when that overdose comes in, there’s something they can do.”
From a legal perspective, though xylazine is not approved for human use, it isn’t illegal and, because it is not a controlled substance, traffickers can’t be prosecuted for using it.
“(It’s important) for us to be able to prosecute, especially those that are bringing it into our state,” he said. “Ingestion, that’s typically a misdemeanor. If a drug dealer comes in and they haven’t ingested it, I can’t prosecute them.”
In May, the National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter to U.S. House and Senate representatives requesting they support passage of the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act that would essentially make it a controlled substance on par with opioids.
The 39 attorneys general who signed the letter were from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and South Dakota.
“Congress has had 39 Republican and Democrat attorneys general — and we don’t always agree on stuff — say, ‘Hey, we need this.’ And they still haven’t acted,” Jackley said. “We’ve urged them, and I’ve said publicly, if they don’t act soon, I will be going to the South Dakota Legislature and asking for help. It’s that significant.”
South Dakota was one of the last states to detect this off-label use of xylazine, he said, which he noted has long been used in South Dakota appropriately on farm animals.
“We’ve started to test for it because we’ve seen what’s happened elsewhere in the country, which is why we know it’s here; people have tested positive for it,” Jackley said. “It’s being used, especially with fentanyl, and we’re going to start seeing overdose deaths and we need to do something about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.