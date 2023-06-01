The Newest Threat
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley describes issues surrounding the drug xylazine, which dealers are using to cut drugs like fentanyl. Xylazine is approved as a pain killer for animals and is not a controlled substance. However, it is highly addictive to humans, with severe withdrawal symptoms. Its use leads to necrosis, amputations and death.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A new drug creating a ripple in South Dakota now could soon produce a torrent of unwanted crime, as well as behavioral and medical issues, if officials don’t act soon, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Jackley made a stop in Yankton Wednesday on his way to speak at Girls State in Vermillion, and he took a few moments to talk to the Press & Dakotan.

