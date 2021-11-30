Reflecting statistics collected over a five-day period due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, South Dakota reported 1,341 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,334. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area. South Dakota finished November with 99 deaths related to COVID-19 after seeing 93 in October.
On the plus side, the state’s active cases dropped to 6,778 (-475).
Current hospitalizations rose by nine to 243. There were 84 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate rose to 17.7%.
Locally, because of the prolonged testing period, several area counties saw double-digit increases in new cases, including Union (+23), Charles Mix (+22), Hutchinson (+18), Bon Homme (+17) and Douglas (+10) counties.
Yankton County saw nine new cases, the second consecutive reporting day its number of new positive tests was below 10, which is the first time that’s happened since Oct. 18. The county also saw 41 new recoveries, with the number of active cases plummeting to 158, the lowest level since Nov. 3. However, one new hospitalization was recorded for the fourth straight reporting day. According to the DOH online portal Tuesday, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Now COVID patients were reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Also locally, Clay County recorded nine new cases and Turner County saw five new infections.
Meanwhile, new hospitalizations were also posted for Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+2) and Hutchinson (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted nine active cases (7 students, 2 staff), up three from Monday. Twelve people were in quarantine/isolation (+4), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
