100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 10, 1923
• The Scotland Golf Club came into existence Thursday night in an enthusiastic meeting. Twenty-five members were secured. The club has rented the old fair grounds for three years and the course will be laid out by a Sioux City expert as soon as the weather permits.
• Next Monday will be observed the 114th anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, taking office in 1861 and assassinated in 1865. The day is not being observed as a general holiday in Yankton, although some special reference in the regular order of work, or an entire program, has been prepared in practically all the grades and classes of the public schools.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 10, 1948
• Farms in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are among the most highly mechanized in the nation, the agriculture department reports. In a comprehensive study just released by the bureau of agricultural economics on “progress in farm mechanization” these three states and four others in the west north central group score high on farm machinery. Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota and North Dakota are included.
• A California man who came here last week on a family estate matter and remained to purchase several motor cars in Sioux City with the reported intention of giving them away, apparently was being restrained from continuing his generosity today, and a sanity hearing in the case was scheduled for the afternoon.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 10, 1973
• Senator George McGovern said Friday night in a speech to Yankton College students that maintenance of a strong system of independent, family-type agriculture in the United States is important in the fight against world hunger. The South Dakota Democrat, who was the nation’s first Food for Peace director, said that food surpluses exported by the U.S. can be the country’s most important diplomatic tool.
• The Interior Department said it will try to control the epidemic at Lake Andes National Wildlife refuge in South Dakota by spreading chlorine in watering places. The director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Spencer Smith, said that an estimated 17,000 ducks and geese have now died from the disease called duck virus enteritis. The disease is also known as Dutch Duck Plague.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 10, 1998
• The Yankton Community Transportation Program (YCTP) has just acquired a new bus to help meet the transportation needs of Yankton children. It will be used primarily to transport kids to and from school, day care and home. Presently, program board member Jaci Benjamin said, YCTP busses about 90 kids a day with another 20-30 kids on a waiting list.
• As the Yankton School District faces its first year of dealing with open enrollment, only two of the 43 applicants have come from outside the Yankton school district. Parents were requesting transfers mostly for reasons of convenience, Superintendent Joseph Gertsema said. Often one school is closer to the child’s babysitter or parent’s workplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.