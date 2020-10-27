LINCOLN, Neb. — The 13th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference scheduled for Nov. 9-10, 2020, has been postponed due to COVID-19 based restrictions and health risks.
The Planning Committee feels the face-to-face interaction and networking between participants and conference exhibitors and sponsors is an important component of the annual conference.
“The safety of our participants and the need for our participants to freely visit with each other were the primary considerations,” said Conference Chair John Hansen.
The next annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be held on Nov. 8-10, 2021, at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott.
