Community members are invited to attend a “Cup of Prevention” community discussion about the prevention of and response to sexual assaults within the community. This discussion is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27 at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway, Yankton.
Speakers will include Anna Meredith, RCDVC Education and Survivor Services Supervisor; Carrie Masilar, Clinical Manager of Emergency Department; Sheila Steffen, Systems of Care Coordinator; and Todd Brandt, YPD Commander.
Coffee from Muddy Mo’s and cookies from Casey’s will be provided.
