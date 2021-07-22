The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during June 2021:
Michael Horman, 36, and Kendra Karstens, 33, both of Yankton, married June 4, 2021.
Taylor Gould, 29, of Tabor, and Elisabeth Rettig, 22, of Yankton, married June 5, 2021.
Nicholas Raab, 24, of Yankton, and Kelsey Johnson, 26, of Harrisburg, married June 5, 2021.
Steven Bahr, 72, and Rickee Meyers, 70, both of Norfolk, Neb., married June 9, 2021.
James Danner, 35, and Caitlyn Oien, 27, both of Yankton, married June 12, 2021.
Adam Walter, 24, and Alison Veldhouse, 23, both of Yankton, married June 12, 2021.
Jackson Sully, 32, and Amanda Traversie, 32, both of Yankton, married June 17, 2021.
Shane LaPointe, 37, and Amanda Jones, 40, both of Yankton, married June 18, 2021.
Matthew McCoy, 28, and Patricia Holy, 28, both of Yankton, married June 19, 2021.
Kyle Placek, 52, and Adriana de Anda Pina, 41, both of Mission Hill, married June 19, 2021.
James Nelson, 52, and Lisa Hood, 51, both of Yankton, married June 20, 2021.
Bryan Prior, 44, and Krysta Prior, 41, both of Yankton, married June 22, 2021.
Phillip Wolfe, 66, and Denise Espinoza, 55, both of Yankton, married June 26, 2021.
