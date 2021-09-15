LINCOLN, Neb. — After a one-year hiatus, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is back Sept. 18-19 at Ponca State Park, with a diverse array of family-friendly, hands-on activities that showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation.
Be inspired by Matt Stutzman, the silver medalist in the 2021 Paralympic Games archery competition, pro angler Aaron Petersen, Gould Brothers, Axe Women Loggers of Maine and the conservation efforts of Wild Encounters.
Then try your hand at a variety of outdoor activities: monarch tagging, outdoor cooking, kayaking, fishing, leather carving, geode cracking, shooting sports, rock-wall climbing, bow fishing, ropes obstacle course and so much more.
All activities are free. A complete list of expo activities and events is available at MissouriRiverOutdoorExpo.com.
Guests should practice social distancing. Wearing of face masks will be optional. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but masks will be available
A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Permits may be purchased at the gate or at OutdoorNebraska.org.
For more information, contact ngpc.moriverexpo@nebraska.gov or call 402-755-2284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.