Incidents
• A report was received at 4:42 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Pennsylvania St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 2:50 am
Incidents
• A report was received at 4:42 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 5:16 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:52 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Piper St.
• A report was received at 5:52 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 31st St.
• A report was received at 10:50 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Pearl St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on Sunrise Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on 305th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:04 a.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:49 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:16 p.m. Friday of a possible fire on Wek Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:51 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on 435th Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.