Keep Yankton Beautiful has announced the date for the 2022 Great American Cleanup. This event will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30. Individuals, businesses, civic organizations, church groups, families, and any other group interested in participating are invited to join in, starting at 9 a.m. at the Fantle Memorial south picnic shelter. The event will begin with a safety briefing, bag and glove distribution, and route assignments.
Volunteers will then walk or drive to their chosen/designated routes to pick up litter. Routes typically take no more than an hour to clean, and volunteers may leave their collected garbage on the side of the route for Keep Yankton Beautiful board members to collect.
Groups who wish to clean their route on a weekday while still having their collected litter count towards the Great American Cleanup totals may do so between Saturday, April 30, and Saturday, May 7. Bags, gloves, and routes will be provided to these groups and may be picked up at the park during the event on Saturday, April 30, from 9-10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.