South Dakota reported 621 new COVID-19 infections (562 confirmed, 59 probable) and seven new deaths in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, Yankton County recorded 12 new infections and has added 207 new cases this month, an increase of almost 48%. Also, Clay County reported 11 new cases.
The seven new deaths brought the state total to 330, of which 107 have occurred in October. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Here are the summaries from area South Dakota counties for Tuesday:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (323 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 7 new recoveries (131), 191 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 4 new cases (316), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 4 new recoveries (230), 86 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (721), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 7 new recoveries (596), 117 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (150), 1 new hospitalization (24), 7 new recoveries (101), 45 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (193), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 0 new recoveries (130), 61 active cases;
• Turner County — 7 new cases (394), 2 new hospitalizations (21), 2 new recoveries (219), 167 active cases;
• Union County — 9 new cases (669), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 18 new recoveries (495), 164 active cases;
• Yankton County — 12 new cases (642), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 3 new recoveries (460), 177 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported that Cedar (131 cases overall), Knox (240) and Dixon (152) counties each recorded two new positive tests.
Also Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 41 active case (37 students, 4 staff), down two from Monday. The number in quarantine rose by 10 to 174, including 21 on campus (+4).
Here are the South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 34,457 (+621);
• Active Cases — 8,441 (+53);
• Recoveries — 25,686 (+561);
• Hospitalizations — 2,193 ever hospitalized (+47); 329 currently hospitalized (+25);
• Testing — 8,455 new tests processed; 2,276 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 749 new infections late Monday, along with six new deaths that raised the state’s toll to 554.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 58,817 (+749);
• Active Cases — 18,950 (+386);
• Recoveries — 39,313 (+357);
• Hospitalizations — 2,680 ever hospitalized (+22); 380 currently hospitalized (+37);
• Testing — 10,919 new tests processed; 3,456 new individuals tested.
