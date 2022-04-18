Mount Marty University (MMU) has announced the 2022 Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductee class. These inductees were chosen by the Fine Arts Hall of Fame Committee based on their passion, dedication and service to the arts at MMU and the surrounding community.
The following individuals will be inducted into the MMU Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, 2022:
• Sister Madonna Schmitt, OSB (H’45 C’59), Yankton;
• Jim and Marilyn Nyberg, patrons of the arts, Yankton;
• Virgil Petrik, (posthumous award), former Mount Marty arts faculty, Springfield, South Dakota;
• Judi (Schmidt) O’Connell (H’59 C’63), Yankton.
The committee is seeking pictures and stories about the inductees that, with permission, will be utilized during the fall induction ceremony and promotion. For more information on the MMU Fine Arts Hall of Fame or if you’d like to share stories and photos, contact alumni@mountmarty.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.