The Yankton Community Library will host a virtual presentation led by Kevin Gallagher, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, on Thursday, May 14, from 2-3 p.m.
The topic of the presentation, “The Search for Alien Life — NASA Searches High and Low,” will explore the two important components of the scientific search for alien life.
This presentation will be conducted through Zoom and will allow time for participants to ask questions afterwards. While open to all ages, this presentation is geared for adults and teens. Because of recording guidelines, the library staff asks all participants to make sure their cameras are turned off during the presentation.
To join this virtual event, check the Yankton Community Library website or Facebook page on May 14 for the Zoom link. Can’t make it to the live presentation? Watch the library’s Facebook page or library website for a recording after the event.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
