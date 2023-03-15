Winter Storm Watch Posted For Region

Here we go again: A winter storm watch has been posted for the Yankton area as another storm system treks its way across the Upper Plains.
The storm watch is in effect for southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa through southwest and central Minnesota. For Yankton County, the watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the forecast called for a potential of 3-7 inches of snow for Yankton County, with strong winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour possibly creating blizzard conditions at times.
Light rain is also possible, which could create icy conditions before the snow arrives.
In the wake of the storm, temperatures are expected to tumble at least 20 degrees below normal. A high temperature of 30 degrees is forecast for Thursday, with high readings expected to reach only the upper teens by Saturday.
Be sure to check back for any changes in the storm or other developments.
