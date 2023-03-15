Winter Storm Watch Posted For Region
DigitalFury - stock.adobe.com

Here we go again: A winter storm watch has been posted for the Yankton area as another storm system treks its way across the Upper Plains.

The storm watch is in effect for southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa through southwest and central Minnesota. For Yankton County, the watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

