The Yankton Community Library is working with Cornerstones Career Learning Center to bring you a free, bilingual “Intro to Online Library Resources” workshop on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. Spanish and English speakers are welcome to join in at the Cornerstones Career Learning Center (610 West 23rd St., Suite 1) to learn about online resources available to you through the Yankton Community Library, including the library’s website, the online catalog, and research databases provided through the South Dakota State Library.
This class will be taught in English, with Spanish translation provided by Cornerstones Career Learning Center. This is a free class with computers provided, but registration is required with limited space. Contact Yankton Community Library or Cornerstones Career Learning Center to register.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
