Today (Tuesday), Fifth St. between Green Street and Broadway Avenue in Yankton will be closed to traffic. Contractors will be replacing the concrete street section and installing sidewalk.
The north/south traffic movements at the Green Street, Locust Street and Linn Street intersections will still be allowed; however, east/west movement will be closed.
The closure will remain in place until late May. Motorists should utilize an alternate route to reach their desired destination.
