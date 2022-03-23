PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed March 2022 as Brain Injury Awareness Month in South Dakota.
The Executive Proclamation explains that Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a serious, national public health epidemic that results in a life-altering experience that can include the most serious physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments.
In the United States, someone sustains a brain injury every nine seconds, and more than 3.5 million children and adults sustain a TBI each year--the total incidence is unknown, however. Every day, 137 people die in the United States due to a TBI-related disability. In the Executive Proclamation, Governor Noem acknowledges that "the lack of public awareness is so vast that TBI is known in the disability community as the nation's 'silent epidemic.'"
For more information about TBI, you may contact the Protection & Advocacy for Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury Program (PATBI) at Disability Rights South Dakota (DRSD). Visit DRSD online at www.drsdlaw.org or call 1-800-658-4782 to speak to an Intake Specialist.
View the full Executive Proclamation issued by Governor Noem at: https://bit.ly/3pzkanf
