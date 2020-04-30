Though students at Yankton’s Mount Marty College (MMC) are prepped to complete coursework online in the next month, no official date for graduation ceremonies has been announced.
“Commencement’s postponed, but we will be having one,” Kelsey Freidel Nelson, executive director of Marketing & Communications for MMC told the Press & Dakotan. “Right now, Student Affairs is working with students to determine their needs and best options for commencement and other senior ceremonies.”
After gathering and analyzing the information, MMC officials will begin making plans to move forward, she said.
Last month, MMC announced its decision to conduct online course delivery for all three of its campuses for the remainder of the semester. That was also when administrators announced the decision to postpone the 2020 spring commencement, which was originally set for May 9 (May 2 for the MMC Watertown campus).
Also, the college announced that all students who complete their requirements will graduate in May, regardless of when the ceremony is ultimately set.
Meanwhile, students at the University of South Dakota will have their spring commencement in the fall.
USD’s Volante student newspaper reported Tuesday that commencement will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
Also, after polling seniors and their parents, the Yankton School District has opted to hold its graduation ceremony in the Yankton High School Main Gym in July. However, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, a “Virtual Graduation” will be accessible through the Recent News link on the school district’s website.
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.