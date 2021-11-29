Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Joseph Nikolas, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• John Rolston, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; resisting arrest; and aggravated assault (against a law enforcement officer).
• Skylor Lewis, 23, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
• Daniel Pacheco, 20, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for speeding, possession of tobacco by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and driving under the influence.
• Susan Wilson, 63, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Alian Castillo Loriga, 38, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence and driving without a license.
• Louis Darlington, 63, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault and aggravated assault.
• Alden Nomoccasin III, 40, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jesus Villagomez Jr., 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Dustin Track, 35, Yankton, was booked Saturday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ryan Bloch, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• John Wilson, 79, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Emily Iyotte, 49, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Francisco Nieves Padilla, 47, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Gerald Randle, 51, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Nicholas Johnson, 31, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear and two unspecified warrants.
• Nathan Fourcloud, 37, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Sunday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Wakaja Big Fire, 20, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Sunday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Austin Kniffen, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance.
