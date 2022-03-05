Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Yankton Area

Much of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon until midnight Sunday morning.
Locally, the weather advisory covers all of southeastern South Dakota except Clay and Union counties. It also covers Knox County in Nebraska.
Mixed precipitation is expected, along with strong winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour at times. Some thunder is also possible in the afternoon. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible, along with some ice accumulation on roads.
The wind and precipitation are expected to gradually decrease overnight.
High temperatures are expected in the mid 30s Saturday, with lows dropping down to the upper teens early Sunday morning.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the upper 20s.
