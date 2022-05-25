Accidents
• A report was received at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle accident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday of an accident on Broadway Ave. A vehicle struck a menu board in a drive-thru.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday on a hit-and-run accident off of West City Limits Road. A vehicle ran into a building and left the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.