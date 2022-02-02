Incidents
• A report was received at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on 4th St.
• A report was received at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of medication on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4 a.m. Wednesday of vandalism to a vehicle on James Place.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday of theft on W. 31st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of theft on 439th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on Wayne St.
