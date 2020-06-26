PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem says the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved a $2,000,000 loan for Springfield to construct a new water treatment plant.
The $2,000,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan includes 100 percent principal forgiveness. The funds will be administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources
Springfield’s existing water treatment facility is 52 years old and is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. The new water treatment plant will treat Missouri River water with a pretreatment system, membrane treatment, and disinfection.
The loan, along with local funds, a Community Development Block Grant, and funding from USDA Rural Development will cover the estimated $7,355,200 project cost.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan payment amount for the borrower.
Also receiving a loans with principal forgiveness:
• Delmont, $1,210,000 loan, with $1,210,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater system improvements
