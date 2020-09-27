South Dakota reported 412 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s update from the Department of Health, with Yankton County adding 11 new cases.
It marked the fifth straight day the state has recorded at least 400 new cases. The state has added 7,792 new infections in September, which is 36% of the state’s total number of known cases.
One new death was reported, the state’s 219th to date.
Yankton County’s 11 new cases marked the fourth time in five days the county has recorded a double-digit daily increase in infections. The county’s case total is now 413. One new hospitalization was reported (20 overall), along with six new recoveries (319). There are 90 active cases, which is the county’s all-time high.
Summaries for other area South Dakota counties include:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (84 overall), one new hospitalization (11), 1 new recovery (68), 15 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (173), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 3 new recoveries (130), 43 active cases;
• Clay County — 5 new cases (563), 0 new hospitalizations (16), 0 new recoveries (509), 49 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (amended downward by 1 to 80), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 3 new recoveries (51), 28 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (99), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 1 new recovery (61), 36 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (162), 1 new hospitalization (9), 5 new recoveries (125), 35 active cases;
• Union County — 8 new cases (402), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 3 new recoveries (328), 5 active cases (67).
In Nebraska, Cedar County saw three new infections as of late Saturday to lift its total to 83, while Knox County added two more cases (163) and Dixon County reported one new case, its 88th.
Also, the University of South Dakota on late Saturday reported 28 active cases (all students), up four from Friday. There were 113 people in quarantine (-7), including 12 on campus (-3).
South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 21,541 (+412);
• Active Cases — 3,790 (+48);
• Recoveries — 17,533 (+360);
• Hospitalizations — 1,473 ever hospitalized (+39); 216 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 262,924 total tests (+2,705); 187,504 individuals tested (+1,370).
In Nebraska, 434 new infections were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Saturday, with one new death reported, the state’s 469th.
Other statistics on the website included:
• Total Cases — 43,596 (+434);
• Active Cases — 10,543 (+87);
• Recoveries — 32,584 (+346);
• Hospitalizations — 2,279 ever hospitalized (+3); 226 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 601,536 total tests (+6,249); 445,434 individuals tested (+4,487).
