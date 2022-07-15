Though the director of a local arts organization is being drawn away to a new position, she is not leaving behind her love of the arts in the Yankton community.
Julie Amsberry, executive director of Yankton Area Arts (YAA) for the last eight years, has announced she is stepping down and will become director of communications for Yankton’s Sacred Heart Monastery, starting Aug. 1, she told the Press & Dakotan.
However, her transition away from YAA will take some time, she said.
“I think change is good and change is exciting,” Amsberry said, “not just for me, but for the organization to have new ideas and new energy coming in.”
Amsberry, touting a background in both arts education and office management, replaced Jackie Quinn, the former YAA executive director, in 2014.
“When I started this job, I sat down with Jackie Quinn, and she said, ‘Yankton Area Arts is on the cusp of major growth,’” Amsberry said. “I have felt that, for the last eight years, we have been on this verge of super expansion, but how do you make it happen with two employees?”
Amsberry’s experience at YAA has allowed her to work with its board to help envision how the organization could perhaps start that expansion while remaining viable and sustainable long term, she said.
“We’re going to try to split my position into two (part-time) positions,” Amsberry said. “We’ll advertise for an executive director and a director of development.”
Because YAA is very active all year long, having one person dedicated to grant writing and fundraising, while the other is focused on the existing programs, development of programs, marketing and exhibits should help open the door to that expansion, she said.
Looking back, she said she is proud of what YAA has accomplished over the last eight years.
“I think our Art Adventure Program was one of the best things we did, and Jackie Quinn was part of that creation, but we carried it on for several years,” she said. “That’s where we have retired teachers go into the elementary schools with quality art lessons, and I think that made a really big impact in our community and with the children in our community.”
Amsberry recalled when, in the wake of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, the Yankton School District cut its budget for the arts.
“When they cut art at Yankton Middle School (YMS), YAA started hiring, through the South Dakota Arts Council, artists and residents to go to the middle school and have a weeklong arts camp,” she said. “When the discussions started happening about re-implementing art, we encouraged our membership and the community to write or call the school board in support of hiring an art teacher again.”
Amsberry said that the arts are important, and she is proud to have been a part of getting the arts back at YMS.
“It’s important that kids have access to the arts in our community,” she said. “Kids who are in the arts have better test scores, they have higher graduation rates and lower dropout rates. The arts are an important part of development.”
Recently YAA held its 30th annual Kids Art Fest, she said, adding that having such longstanding programs and being a part of them has been an honor.
It’s important for individuals in Yankton to support nonprofit organizations because they are the life blood of our community in a way that corporate America or the business community do not have the resources to be, Amsberry said.
Even though she is stepping down, Amsberry said she is not stepping away.
“I’ll volunteer, I’ll participate, I’ll pay dues, I’ll do all those things because I really believe in the organization and the importance of it,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘We can’t replace you,’ but you can, and it’s going to be OK.”
