Blazes Keep Firefighters Busy

Yankton fire officials have a simple message — don’t burn right now.
Despite warnings of dry, mild and windy conditions perfect for fueling wild fires and a red flag warning, area departments responded to two burn piles that lost control Sunday, one of which had been started that day.
Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that the first fire, being reported around 2:30 p.m. off of the intersection of 310th Street and 445th Avenue, involved some accessory damage.
“A small, controlled burn turned into a large burn which included a few vehicles, a makeshift camper, debris, some trees and a little bit of damage to a shed,” he said.
Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.
Nickles said the landowner received minor injuries from the fire and was checked out by Yankton County EMS on the scene, but did not require hospitalization. Firefighters from Gayville were also called in to help with the blaze.
Shortly after arriving at the first fire, a second call was received of fire in the 3100 block of Deer Boulevard for another out-of-control burn pile.
“Yankton did not respond to that one; we gave that to Lesterville,” Nickles said. “There was a past tree pile that was burned two weeks ago. The tree pile threw a spark and spread into a tree grove area and threatened some ground hay. Lesterville was able to get it stopped before it got there.”
He said that the pile had been ignited originally weeks ago under calmer conditions.
“They had stirred around to get it to finish burning a couple of days ago, then the winds came up and threw a spark out into the grass.”
After finishing at the first scene, Yankton Fire did assist at the second scene, where firefighters were for a total of three hours.
Nickles said these fires on Sunday occurred under the National Weather Service’s most serious warning for fire danger.
“We were actually in a red flag warning (Sunday),” he said. “That’s the first or second time we’ve been there this season, and we expect it to happen more.”
He added that a call in to the Yankton County Dispatch Center Sunday — which fire officials have long asked landowners to do — would have advised strongly against proceeding with a controlled burn.
In fact, Nickles said burning under a red flag warning could have legal repercussions.
“According to Ordinance 17, any time the fire danger gets above the High category or a (County) Commission action for a burn ban, either one, (anyone still burning in the county) could be charged with failure to follow Ordinance 17,” he said.
Punishment could include up to a $10,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
Nickles doesn’t foresee any legal action regarding the first fire.
Additionally, he doesn’t see a county-wide burn ban being sought in the near future.
“At this point, a burn ban has not been talked about,” he said. “But if it continues, I suspect we’re going to see that. It comes at a bad time because there’s a lot of farmers who would like to get their CRP burned before May 1.”
Yankton County wasn’t the only place to experience wild fires in the region Sunday.
According to O’Neill, Nebraska radio station KBRX, nearly 5,000 acres burned near Page, Nebraska, prompting responses from fire departments in O’Neill, Atkinson, Stuart, Creighton, Verdigre, Niobrara, Brunswick, Neligh, Lynch, Plainview, Page, Orchard and Ewing.
• The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department’s busy weekend spilled into Monday when they were called to a house fire around 3:30 p.m. at a residence eight miles north of Yankton on Highway 81.
“On arrival, we had a house full of smoke with heavy fire in the basement coming up the stairwell and up the walls into the second floor,” he said. “We did get a good stop and saved the structure and a lot of the belongings, but there is a lot of smoke damage in the house and a lot of fire damage in the basement.”
The house’s lone occupant was at a neighbor’s residence when the fire started and was not injured. The occupant was displaced and will be staying with neighbors, according to Nickles.
A tanker truck was called in from Lesterville but was not needed.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton County Emergency Management also responded during this weekend’s fire incidents.
