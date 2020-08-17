100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 18, 1920
• Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coming of the first Bohemian (Czech) settlers to South Dakota, Tabor will hold a two-day golden jubilee celebration and old settlers’ reunion, Wednesday and Thursday, August 25 and 26. Governor Norbeck is billed to speak the first day. There will be parades, plenty of music and sports of all kinds on both days.
• At 9 o’clock this morning at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Orvis, 513 Mulberry Street, a quiet wedding took place in which their daughter, Dr. Harriet Orvis was united in marriage to Dr. G.G. Bicknell. Dr. and Mrs. Bicknell left for an automobile trip through the Black Hills and the Yellowstone Park and will be at home October 1st in the new residence at 1214 Douglas Avenue.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 18, 1945
• Young farmers who exhibit premium stock at the annual 4-H Club Achievement Day to be held here next Thursday, August 23, will have a chance to sell their calves at auction this year according to plans made by the Chamber of Commerce agriculture committee.
• Corn and livestock are normally considered the main sources of revenue from farms in this area. But small grain yields this year are exceptional and at prevailing prices the cash return from such acreages has contributed largely to farm cash income.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 18, 1970
• Mr. and Mrs. Louis Aaseth, members of community pioneer families, have been named parade marshals for Saturday’s big Hay Days Parade. The couple can add a total of 165 years they have lived in the community, and have long been prominent citizens of the town billed “hay capital of the world.”
• Firemen were still on watch this morning over burning remains of the Riley Co. Elevator in Wakonda that began burning last evening. The fire was reported to Wakonda firemen at about 9 p.m. last night and the call was extended to Irene, Viborg, Beresford, Volin and Centerville firefighters.
25 Years Ago
Friday, August 18, 1995
• Opened in the fall of 1976, the Corps of Engineers’ visitors center sits atop Calumet Bluff on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, east of Gavins Point Dam. Besides the quiz board, the center offers programs, movies, tours, a display of native animals’ pelts and other attractions. The Visitors Center has hit its stride this season not only in tourist numbers but in revenue from bookstore sales and other sources.
• The annual Riverboat Days PRCA Rodeo will draw some of the nation’s top rodeo competitors to Yankton tonight and Saturday. The Yankton rodeo annually brings some of the nation’s top professional cowboys to compete for national “circuit” points.
