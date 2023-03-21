Sister Penny Bingham, OSB, has been elected the new prioress at Yankton’s Sacred Heart Monastery.
She had previously served as prioress from 2011-2017. Bingham succeeds her own successor, Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, who served from 2017-2023.
Bingham accepted the election by the monastery’s sisters on March 18. She will serve a six-year term as the 15th prioress of the monastery.
As prioress, S. Penny becomes the spiritual and administrative leader of the 64 professed members of the monastery and the women in formation. She will guide the community in continuing their transformative visioning process for the future and implementing goals according to that vision. She serves as chairperson of the monastic council and president of the corporate board.
Of her election, S. Penny says, “My humorous side says that our election proves our monastery’s commitment to recycling since I’ve served as Prioress earlier. My serious side recognizes our trusting the Holy Spirit, who calls forth the gifts of every Sister as we go together into the unfolding future. I am humbled and happy to be part of this wonderful community and serve in this way.”
Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, to the late Leonard and Rita Bingham, S. Penny moved to Pickstown with her family at age 12. She graduated from Mount Marty College in 1973 and entered Sacred Heart Monastery in 1975. Her ministry has included teaching elementary school, assisting older Sisters, parish ministry and community leadership. She currently serves as a spiritual director in the monastery’s Peace Center and as an Avera Health Board and System member.
The installation ceremony of the prioress-elect will be at the Eucharistic Celebration on June 3.
