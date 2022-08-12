5 Things On The Menu

Amid the continuously changing school landscape that seems to go hand in hand with COVID-19, staff at the Yankton School District are nearly ready to begin the school year.
Here are five reminders for students and families in the Yankton School District about the coming year:
1. CDC GUIDLEINES
First off, though there is no mask requirement at this time, YSD continues to follow safety guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
One thing that has changed is the symptom screening/checklist for parents to follow if their student doesn’t feel well in the morning before school.
“The big thing is fevers,” Jerome Klimisch, YSD director of Student Services, told the Press & Dakotan. “Before coming to school, if a student has a fever, they should stay out until (the parent) can figure out what’s going on.”
Parents are still asked to complete a daily symptom screening test of each child before school. According to the YSD Return to School Plan 2022-2023, any child that has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher before fever-reducing medicine, a new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, severe headache, loss of taste or smell, a new or worsening sore throat or diarrhea or vomiting during the previous 24 hours should stay home.
Symptoms related to a known health condition such as allergies or migraines don’t apply.
“We don’t require a doctor’s note, but to be positive, we want parents to know we still have QuickVue COVID texts available if they need them,” he said. “Then, if they test negative twice and the fever goes away, they can return to school.”
The Return to School Plan no longer contains a hybrid learning option, but sick students can still log in to ClassLink from home to contact their teachers and catch up on assignments.
Also, the school will not be notifying families about close contacts to a COVID case unless a trend in the classroom becomes evident, Klimisch said.
The Return to School Plan is available on the school district’s website.
2. STAFFING
Thankfully, YSD is not starting the new year with a shortage of paraprofessionals or certified staff, Klimisch said.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We have our certified teaching staff positions filled, and we are ready for school to start.”
Wednesday, the school district had its traditional beginning-of-the-year new certified staff meeting.
“We had 36 staff members, which is great,” Klimisch said. “One of the things we did is, we started the hiring season early. I think that really helped.”
New substitute teachers have been signing up, too, though more are always welcome, he said.
Meanwhile, Though there isn’t a school bus driver or custodial staff shortage, openings are still up, according the YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz.
“We have enough drivers to start the year, but once we get into full swing with activities, our needs change every single day,” he said. “Depending on how many activities are going out of town, on weekends, we can always use more drivers.”
YSD could probably use at least 2-3 more bus drivers, as well as custodial staff, of which there has been a deficit for about the last year, Bietz said.
“So that’s the situation. We’re covering it with custodians getting their Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) (as well as some) staff and coaches,” he said. “It’s not an ideal situation, but that’s where we are right now.”
It would be much better to have a pool of available drivers to pull from, rather than pulling people off other jobs to drive, Bietz said.
3. MEAL PRICES
The Universal Free Meals federal program, that has provided free meals for all students since the start of the pandemic in 2020, expired June 30.
“The last time meals were charged was pre-COVID,” Bietz said. “The lunch pricing is exactly the same as it was pre-COVID.”
Due to the rising cost of food and labor, breakfast prices have gone up from $1.30 to $1.60, he said.
“Then, we have our adult meals that are going up because there is a formula that basically says: the federal subsidy cannot subsidize the adult meal price,” he said.
The new adult meal prices, approved at Monday’s school board meeting, are $2.75 for breakfast and $4.90 for lunch.
Students who qualify can still receive free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program. Families are encouraged to apply online at the YSD website under Child Nutrition Services, Bietz said.
4. YHS NEW, EARLIER START TIME
Another change, this time only at Yankton High School (YHS), will be an earlier start time. The first bell is being backed up five minutes from last year, to 8:05 a.m. The final YHS bell is at 3:10 p.m.
“We are going to move our homeroom to the morning instead of having a split homeroom day,” YHS principal Todd Dvoracek told the Yankton School Board at its May meeting, noting that the school day still comprises seven periods, as it did last year. “What I heard from the teachers and the students is that they wanted more time to take care of things and build that relationship time within (their) home rooms.”
The new start time will also facilitate YHS’s busy lunch schedule, he said.
5. YMS CLEANUP
Meanwhile, after a blaze last week, cleanup and repairs at Yankton Middle School (YMS) is on track, YMS principal Heather Olson told the Press & Dakotan.
The fire started in a pile of construction debris on the second floor and set off several sprinklers before being extinguished by firefighters.
“We just wanted to be clear with the public that the fire damage was minimal, but there was extensive water damage at the school,” she said, adding that there was electrical and floor damage, too, which is being addressed.
Olson also expressed gratitude to everyone that has been working to get the middle school back up to specs, including custodians, staff, contractors and firefighters, who have made this trying time much easier than it might have been.
In an email update to parents on repairs at YMS, Superintendent Wayne Kindle said that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the school will be ready to welcome back students on Aug. 22.
“We have new flooring and ceiling tile replacements taking place, with the possibility of maybe not having all the ceiling tile available before school starts,” he said. “In the eyes of middle school students, a few missing ceiling tiles may actually be pretty cool!”
———
For more information from the Yankton School District, visit its website at www.ysd.k12.sd.us.
