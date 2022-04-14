100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 15, 1922
• The next two weeks will see the completion of the gravelling of the Douglas Avenue road past the cemeteries, and the planting of blue grass and clover to keep down weeds and form a substantial sod in the ditches.
• Freaks of nature are getting to be a common thing around Yankton. The latest is a little pig, born in a litter of 10 from a pure-bred Duroc sow owned by H.W. Box. The little animal’s heart and other internal organs are in this case external, being enclosed in a transparent membrane suspended from the abdomen. Mr. Box will probably have it preserved as a curiosity.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 15, 1947
• According to an announcement from Manager Tony O Schmitz, the Red Owl food market will reopen tomorrow after a period in which the store has undergone some remodeling. Among the features added are an 18-stool luncheonette, modern kitchen, replacing the old coffee bar, a mirrored fruit and vegetable department, a health department and a baked goods department.
• Bob Karolevitz, formerly of Yankton and a junior in the printing and rural journalism department at South Dakota State College, is the author of a recently published song hit, “Does No Mean No?” A veteran of the Pacific campaign, Karolevitz composed his song while still in the service. “It just came to me while driving between Seattle and LaGrande, Oregon” he said.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 15, 1972
• Governor Richard Kneip and South Dakota Health Department officials joined Clay County and Vermillion residents in a dedication of the community’s new ambulance and pilot program ambulance service. The pilot program part of the operation is in three young state department “emergency medical technicians” who are stationed in Vermillion. The three are Tom Sanborn, Steve Williams and Eddie Pellicotte.
• Residents of Tabor noted the 100th birthday of the formation of their town with a huge community-wide birthday party and program. The program got underway with a re-enactment of the purchase of land, town site, layout, selection of a name for the community and the election of the town’s first officials. The dramatization was, of course, in Czech.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 15, 1997
• Sister Jacquelyn Ernster has been elected as the 11th prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton. She most recently served as Mount Marty College President from 1983-1996 and is currently a visiting professor at the Catholic University of Australia in Brisbane.
• Yankton High School seniors can earn an academic letter this year as a precursor to the new academic letter program approved by the school board Monday at its regular meeting. The program replaces the Chamber of Commerce certificates of academic achievement.
