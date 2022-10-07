In observance of Native American Day, Monday, the Yankton School Board will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Yankton School District Building at 2410 West City Limits Road.
Tuesday, the school board will consider the purchase of approximately 11.8 acres of land in the amount of $600,000 for the construction of an early-childhood facility and will also hear a progress update on core planning for the new early-childhood facility.
