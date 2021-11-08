Accidents
• A report was received at 2:56 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on 23rd St.
• A report was received at 3:16 p.m. Saturday of an accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 3:29 p.m. Saturday of theft on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:50 a.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:35 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Cedar Bluff Rd. Several mailboxes were reportedly damaged.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:14 a.m. Monday of an injury-accident on Highway 50.
