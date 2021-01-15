“The Batting Cage,” a drama written by Joan Ackerman, opens Mount Marty University’s Theatre spring season Jan. 21. Performances will be held in Marian Auditorium on the Yankton campus, Jan. 21-24. Curtain times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Social distancing protocol will be followed with temperatures being taken and masks required.
Set in a St. Augustine, Florida, Holiday Inn, two estranged sisters travel unlikely journeys as they struggle to regain their bearing after the loss of their much-loved third sister. One talks, the other doesn’t. Their efforts at redefining themselves and their relationship are both poignant and humorous. A dashing conquistador, a lost suitcase, and a bellhop with a barnacle growing in his ear are but a few of the many surprising turns in this unusual and very moving story.
Playing the two sisters are Elita Eastman, Springfield and Rita Woodraska, Valentine, Nebraska; with additional roles played by Daniel Roche, Norfolk, Nebraska; Andrew Nanfito, Omaha, Nebraska; and Jessica Warnke, Omaha.
The play is under the direction of James Hovland Jr., Instructor of Theatre, who also serves as the design and technical director. Dawn Ferris, Yankton, designs the costumes, and student Kathryn Gerwer, Sioux Falls, is the production’s stage manager.
General seating only. To reserve tickets, call 605-668-1234. The Batting Cage carries a PG-13 rating for language.
