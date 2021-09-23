According to the American Library Association: “Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
YCL will have several interactive displays at the library during this week with some fun prizes as well.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
